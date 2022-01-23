Advertisement

Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern Wisconsin has netted 106 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value up to $6 million.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the probe led them to a “large drug trafficking organization” based in Pleasant Prairie and “several” people were arrested.

Police believe the dealers were operating primarily in Wisconsin and Illinois, but had ties throughout the United States and Mexico.

The cocaine that was seized tested positive for the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

The case began in February when deputies who used an antidote to save a person’s life during a drug overdose began looking for the source of the drugs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A Fall Creek man guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a...
Fall Creek man to serve 18 years in prison for child sexual assault
Frozen road
Frozen road law expands to entire state on Saturday
Bloomer's JV basketball team does something special for their team manager during a game
Bloomer basketball player shoots her shot

Latest News

Salt used on sidewalks and roads can be toxic to freshwater ecosystems.
DNR asks residents to reduce salt use this winter
3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified
A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a...
Driver hits State Patrol cruiser, injures trooper in Columbia Co. crash
Officials say people were inside the residences at the time shots were fired.
Juneau County officials investigate after two homes hit by ‘random’ gunfire