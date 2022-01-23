Advertisement

Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop; gunman took off

Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him...
Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Houston police are handling the investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy. The gunman got away.

Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He says the deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A Fall Creek man guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a...
Fall Creek man to serve 18 years in prison for child sexual assault
Frozen road
Frozen road law expands to entire state on Saturday
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook

Latest News

FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics
A motion states that Kyle Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be...
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest
An ambulance thought to be carrying Nicholas Rossi, who is believed to have faked his own death...
Man accused of faking death found after catching COVID
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant