2 people arrested for drug possession in Durand Friday

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are in custody and charged with multiple counts of possession of drugs after a man was found unconscious in a public bathroom Friday in Durand.

The Durand Police Department said 32-year-old Chanel Chatham of Minneapolis and a 32-year-old man, also from Minneapolis, were arrested Friday.

According to a release, Durand police attempted life-saving measures on the man, suspecting that he had overdosed based on the items the man was carrying. Officers gave the man Narcan and had him taken to Advent Health for treatment. The items later tested positive for opiates. Two employees of the business where the bathroom was located attempted to help the man, and both were taken to the hospital for treatment of potential exposure to drugs and later released.

Chatham was arrested when police found her in the car the man arrived in. Pepin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jack alerted law enforcement to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and deputies with the Sheriff’s Office found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Chatam was charged in Pepin County Circuit Court Monday with possession of meth, THC and drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime, according to online court records. The man, whose name was not released by law enforcement, was recommended for several felony charges including possession of drugs. Chatham’s next court appearance is March 1 in the Pepin County Government Center. Chatham is being held on a $2,500 signature bond.

Online court records show a 32-year-old man from Minneapolis receiving charges of possession of narcotic drugs, meth, THC 2nd or greater offense and drug paraphernalia as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, all as a repeater, in Pepin County Circuit Court on Monday with a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 1. The man is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.

The Durand Police Department credits the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Drug Task Force, Durand Ambulance and Durand Fire Department with assistance in the incident.

