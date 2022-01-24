Advertisement

5 found dead in Milwaukee; homicide investigation underway

The Milwaukee Police Dept. is investigating the death of five people who died on Sunday, Jan....
The Milwaukee Police Dept. is investigating the death of five people who died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, near the intersection of N. 21st St. and W. Wright St., in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.(TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Sunday night following the deaths of five people.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to TMJ4 that the deaths occurred at a scene near the N. 21st St. and W. Wright St. intersection.

Autopsies for the five individuals are scheduled for Monday. Fox6Now reports the medical examiner indicated all of people killed were adults, but no other information about them was released.

The deaths occurred around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to TMJ4. A large police presence remains at the scene.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A Fall Creek man guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a...
Fall Creek man to serve 18 years in prison for child sexual assault

Latest News

Wisconsin Governor's Fishing Opener moved to Washburn County
Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener moved to Washburn County
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/23/22)
Altoona's Frosty Fun Series Begins
Altoona's Frosty Fun Series Begins (1/23/22)
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
The Sauk Co. Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the...
Big reward offered after these kittens were dumped on a snowy, freezing Sauk Co. road