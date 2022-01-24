EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Cheyenne Braker is the speech and language pathologist for the Cadott School District. Cheyenne is the epitome of positivity. She lights up when she sees students and demonstrates genuine care and respect for all students. She provides the appropriate balance of direction and encouragement to help students work to their full potential. Cheyenne excels at making content accessible to all students, giving them the opportunity to succeed. She is gifted in applying redirection practices that keep students on task and able to complete their work in a timely manner. Ms. Braker is one of the most invested, hardest working colleagues with whom I have had the privilege of working with. She is well-deserving of receiving the Sunshine Award.

Jodi Fahrman

