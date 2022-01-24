Advertisement

Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend.

The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime.

The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield against the NFL’s top-ranked but exhausted defense, and right into their fourth straight AFC title game. They’ll play the Bengals next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes finished with 378 yards passing and three touchdowns, including a 64-yarder to Tyreek Hill during the thrilling final minutes of regulation. The Chiefs ended the Bills’ season inside Arrowhead Stadium for the second straight year.

Josh Allen did everything in his power to prevent it. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 1:54 left in the regulation, then another to Davis — his playoff-record fourth TD catch — with 13 seconds remaining.

Yet that was enough time for the Chiefs to set up Butker’s tying kick.

Allen finished with 329 yards passing, and Davis with eight catches for 201 yards, in a loss even more devastating than their defeat to Kansas City in last year’s AFC title game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified
A Fall Creek man guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a...
Fall Creek man to serve 18 years in prison for child sexual assault
Frozen road
Frozen road law expands to entire state on Saturday

Latest News

Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23,...
4 killed, 1 hurt in ‘ambush’ shooting at house party near LA
The City of Altoona is hosting their 3rd annual Frosty Fun Series. Kicking off with crokicurl...
The City of Altoona is back for its 3rd annual "Frosty Fun Series"
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Raymond Washburn appears before reporters at morning news conference at the Oklahoma State...
Blind man who rescued 5 after Oklahoma City bombing dies