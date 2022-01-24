The City of Altoona is back for its 3rd annual "Frosty Fun Series"

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Altoona is excited to announce its third annual Altoona Frosty Fun Series of winter events.

“Something that’s for the whole family and it’s pretty diverse events,” said Roy Atkinson, The Assistant City Administrator of Altoona.

Atkinson says the series is all about getting the community outdoors to make the most of the opportunities winter offers.

Events consist of the crokicurl, a fat tire bike race, an ice fishing tournament with the Altoona’s Lions Club and more.

The Frosty Fun Series is in partnership with the City of Eau Claire and its Wintermission.

That program is an initiative to encourage active, healthy communities by shifting the community’s perception of winter and get more people of all ages to enjoy winter activities.

“I think it’s a great idea to get people outside, especially now we are all cooped up and we have been for a couple of years,” said Debra Goldbach, Recreation Manager.

Goldbach says the past years has been a bit of a journey.

Atkinson says isolation caused by the pandemic has got people focusing more on their mental health.

“In the last few years peoples mental health has become of the fore front. And so especially in Wisconsin winter,” he said.

He also says these events will help give people something to do to get over those winter blues.

The series kicks off next Saturday with a crokicurl tournament at River Prairie Park. The series continues through February.

To find out more about the Frosty Fun events, you can visit their website.

