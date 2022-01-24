Advertisement

City of Eau Claire plans to plow all residential streets Monday and Tuesday

Multiple rounds of measurable snow has the City of Eau Claire Streets Division working to clear roadways.
A City of Eau Claire snow plow heads south on Hastings Way.
A City of Eau Claire snow plow heads south on Hastings Way.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is plowing all residential streets after multiple occurrences of measurable snow over the weekend.

The City of Eau Claire Streets Department is working during regular hours to remove snow Monday and Tuesday, according to a social media post. In the post, the Streets Department said that if they don’t get to your street Monday that they will on Tuesday, asking for patience from residents on streets that don’t get plowed on Monday.

During and after measurable snowfall, top priority goes to the main roads, totaling 97 miles of roadway used in Eau Claire essential for emergency services, and each of the 13 routes is assigned a dedicated snow plow and salt spreader. The next tier of priority goes to 68 miles of roads in the city that are heavily-traveled, including to schools or community centers. A full plow operation then includes the 183 miles of residential streets, which wraps up eight to 10 hours after snow has stopped falling unless there’s a significant amount of snow. More details on how the City of Eau Claire prioritizes roadways and route maps are on the City of Eau Claire website.

Additionally, the City of Eau Claire is providing free sand to residents to use on sidewalks. Any city resident can get up to five gallons of free sand from the city’s Central Maintenance Facility at 911 Forest St., but must bring their own container and shovel.

