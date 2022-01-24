Advertisement

Cows cause bovine blockade on Sun Prairie highway

Some cattle caused traffic delays on U.S. Hwy. 151, in Sun Prairie, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Some cattle caused traffic delays on U.S. Hwy. 151, in Sun Prairie, on Jan. 24, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Jeremy Nichols)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s safe to say that this isn’t the kind of driving most people are used to seeing along U.S. Hwy. 151, but authorities were out driving some cattle that had wandered alongside the highway on Monday afternoon.

The Sun Prairie Police Department did not immediately say how the bovine blockade ended up near the Main Street interchange shortly after 1 p.m. when they asked motorists to avoid the area while they prodded the jaywalking cows to get mooooo-ving.

It took nearly an hour to get the roadway clear and traffic in the northbound lanes flowing again. And, just like we aren’t sure where the herd came from, the police department did not say what happened to what was certainly their most unusual call of the day.

“We apologize for the udder chaos we caused on your Monday afternoon commute… we were just as confused as she was!” the department tweeted, because puns are required for everyone when cows wander into the road.

Karen Hurd Announces State Assembly Campaign (1/24/22)
