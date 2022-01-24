EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dean Schmitz for the Sunshine Award. Dean has been there for the homeless community with his delicious meals on a regular basis here in Eau Claire. Especially during Covid, he has really stepped up and provided meals at Sojourner House, Hobbs Arena, and the old Hansen’s Grocery in the Shopko Plaza. These have all been places of rest for our homeless population. He has continued to serve home cooked meals when other volunteer groups felt it unsafe to do so. Dean has stepped up again and continues to provide meals at the new shelter on the corner of Farwell and Gray Streets, which is in need of volunteers. Our community is grateful for his generosity of time, resources, and creativity to provide meals for an important population within the community. We all have worth and importance and are deserving of a wonderful meal which Dean has so selflessly provided. Our community thanks you.

Gwenn Nyhagen

