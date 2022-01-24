Advertisement

Driver arrested following pedestrian crash in Marshfield

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Police say a pedestrian was injured after begin struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday evening near the intersection of N Central Avenue and Kalsched Street. Police said a 50-year-old man was driving when the person was struck. He was arrested and is expected to be charged with operating while under the influence causing injured.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in a reconstruction of the crash.  No names have been released.

