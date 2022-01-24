Advertisement

THE FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The amazing people of the Family Resource Center are always looking for ways to support families and our community. It’s been my privilege to both receive and offer services through them. I look forward to hearing the great things 2022 will bring because of Jennifer, Sue, Nicole, Brian, Kathy, Deneshia and the board of directors. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Nichole Conklin

