Flying sausages lead dog missing for days to safety

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:02 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - When all else failed, rescuers in England used ingenuity, technology and cured meats to lead a stranded dog to safety.

Millie, a Jack Russell mix, had gotten away from her owner Jan. 13 and was stranded in the mudflats of Hampshire, England. Officials were worried about the threat of a rising tide, but the spooked dog wouldn’t cooperate with rescuers.

After two days, rescuers were out of options. As a last resort, “Operation Sausage Salvation” was born.

Millie, a Jack Russell mix, had gotten away from her owner and was stranded in the mudflats of Hampshire, England. After two days, rescuers managed to lure her to safety using sausages tied to drones.(Source: Denmead Drone Search and Rescue via CNN)

A sausage was tied to a drone, which then hovered over Millie’s position. The tantalizing treat lured the stubborn – and hungry – dog nearly 1,000 feet to safety.

Millie’s owners were relieved to have her back.

Rescuers said the sausage idea was crazy, but they’d definitely use it again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

