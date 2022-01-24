Advertisement

High energy bills this year and how to save

High energy bills are high this year due to colder winter this year and increase cost of...
High energy bills are high this year due to colder winter this year and increase cost of natural gas.(Dazia Cummings)
By Dazia Cummings
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may have noticed your energy bills are higher this winter.

Brian Elwood, Spokesperson with Xcel Energy, says the rates are estimated to be 70% higher this year compared to last year.

He explains that’s partly because this winter is much colder than last year. In addition, the cost of natural gas is up right now because of an increased demand that production has not yet caught up with.

Elwood says there are some ways you can still save on your bill.

“Set your thermostat at lower temperatures when you’re away from home, perhaps turn it down a couple degrees at night so you’re still comfortable,” said Elwood. “In addition, installing a programmable thermostat that you can actually train and then another easy way is to use some solar energy that we have coming through our windows. So on bright sunny days like today, keep those shades open take advantage of some of that solar sunshine coming into your home.”

He also adds that there are some programs you can apply to or join to help you save as well. Those programs are, Focus On Energy, which is Wisconsin’s energy efficiency program.

Another program is the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistant Program (WHEAP). WHEAP is a federally funded program that works to keep our communities during the winter (November-April) by assisting income qualified households in reducing their energy burden. Applications is now open for this program.

To find out more tips on how to save, you can visit Xcel Energy website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a...
Driver hits State Patrol cruiser, injures trooper in Columbia Co. crash

Latest News

Joe Moya in Eau Claire County Court in Eau Claire, Wis. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Suspect in Eau Claire murder pleads guilty
Visits All 457 Kwik Trips in WI
"KT Girl" Visits All 457 Kwik Trips in WI
One of the two arrested is in custody, suspected of drug possession, retail theft and fleeing...
2 people arrested for suspected retail theft, drug possession in Lake Hallie Sunday
Joe Moya Pleads to 2020 Murder
Joe Moya Pleads to 2020 Murder
A pair of 32-year-old people from Minneapolis were arrested Friday and charged Monday in Pepin...
2 people arrested for drug possession in Durand Friday