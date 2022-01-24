High energy bills this year and how to save

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may have noticed your energy bills are higher this winter.

Brian Elwood, Spokesperson with Xcel Energy, says the rates are estimated to be 70% higher this year compared to last year.

He explains that’s partly because this winter is much colder than last year. In addition, the cost of natural gas is up right now because of an increased demand that production has not yet caught up with.

Elwood says there are some ways you can still save on your bill.

“Set your thermostat at lower temperatures when you’re away from home, perhaps turn it down a couple degrees at night so you’re still comfortable,” said Elwood. “In addition, installing a programmable thermostat that you can actually train and then another easy way is to use some solar energy that we have coming through our windows. So on bright sunny days like today, keep those shades open take advantage of some of that solar sunshine coming into your home.”

He also adds that there are some programs you can apply to or join to help you save as well. Those programs are, Focus On Energy, which is Wisconsin’s energy efficiency program.

Another program is the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistant Program (WHEAP). WHEAP is a federally funded program that works to keep our communities during the winter (November-April) by assisting income qualified households in reducing their energy burden. Applications is now open for this program.

To find out more tips on how to save, you can visit Xcel Energy website.

