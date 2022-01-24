Judge: Jurors can see Fla. school shooter’s Instagram photos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says the gunman who killed 17 at a Florida high school four years ago had no expectation of privacy when he posted disturbing photographs to a public Instagram account before his rampage.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said at a Monday hearing that Nikolas Cruz wanted others to see photographs he posted of himself with guns.

She said the jurors who will decide whether he is executed for the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland can see them.

Cruz’s attorneys had argued that investigators’ seizure of the photos violated his privacy rights.

Jury selection for Cruz’s penalty trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.