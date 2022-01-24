Advertisement

Karen Hurd announces Wisconsin State Assembly campaign

By Max Cotton
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek woman is running for the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Karen Hurd announced Monday she’s seeking the Republican nomination in the 68th assembly district.

A Fall Creek Village Trustee since 2021, Hurd looks to replace incumbent Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona. He announced Friday he’s vacating his assembly seat to for the Wisconsin State Senate.

A U.S. Army veteran and small business owner, Hurd said her strengths are her abilities to listen and communicate.

“I’m a mover and a shaker,” she said. “I am very thoughtful, I do tremendous amounts of research, I don’t do knee-jerk reactions. I want all the facts so that we can make a good decision collectively on what is the best for the people of Wisconsin.”

Hurd said her top priorities include backing the police, protecting the unborn, making sure the state has a balanced budget and helping those who are helpless.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, nobody has filed yet to run in the 68th assembly district.

