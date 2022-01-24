Advertisement

By Mary Ann Schumacher
I would like to nominate Karen LaVasseur, Appointment Services Specialist at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire for a Sunshine Award. She patiently guided me through the process of setting up my husband’s video appointment with his doctor last week. I was very flustered but Karen was kind and showed not one single ounce of frustration with me, even though it took 30 minutes to get the video appointment up and running.

Marlys Berg

