EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Kathy Proud the Sunshine Award. Kathy is a caregiver for my daughter. She will go the extra mile for anyone and never expects anything in return. She is definitely a blessing to my family and has helped us in so many ways. Kathy thank you for all you do.

Sue Larson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.