Advertisement

Kohl’s confirms approach about potential acquisition

FILE (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s is confirming that it has been approached about a possible sale of the department store chain, sending shares up more than 30% in early trading.

The company said that it would not comment further, but its confirmation Monday follows media reports that the private equity firm Sycamore Partners had approached Kohl’s about a potential deal.

Days earlier, a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP reportedly bid $64 per share or about $9 billion.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, based retailer said its board is reviewing the offers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a...
Driver hits State Patrol cruiser, injures trooper in Columbia Co. crash
Officials say people were inside the residences at the time shots were fired.
Juneau County officials investigate after two homes hit by ‘random’ gunfire

Latest News

A City of Eau Claire snow plow heads south on Hastings Way.
City of Eau Claire plans to plow all residential streets Monday and Tuesday
Driver arrested following pedestrian crash in Marshfield
Owner Pat Rolbiecki recommends sharpening your skates after every 3-4 hours of ice time.
Pandemic continues to impact winter gear availability
SKATE SHORTAGE #3
SKATE SHORTAGE #3