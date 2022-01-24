“KT Girl” visits every single Kwik Trip in Wisconsin

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - There are 457 Kwik Trips across the state of Wisconsin, and one woman has seen them all.

Cassandra Berger is the head women’s lacrosse coach at UW-La Crosse, but her love of Kwik Trip has earned her a different title - the “KT Girl”.

“I had always been making my own videos, just silly videos talking about Kwik Trip, and Kwik Trip shared one of my videos and said, meet my new best friend,” Berger recalled. “I was like, oh my gosh, this was the best day of my life.”

It was a video that made quite the impression on Kwik Trip Social Media Specialist Paige Forde.

“I actually did that when I was an intern,” Forde said. “She had just gotten her year in review recap, and she was kind of down about not being the top ‘tripper’ status, and we just thought it was so funny because she was just so passionate about it.”

Berger began developing a relationship with Kwik Trip, even being part of commercials, when an idea for a larger collaboration came about.

In 2021, Berger vowed to visit each and every Kwik Trip in Wisconsin, along with making videos of her experience for Kwik Trip’s YouTube page.

However, it turned out to be quite the undertaking.

“My initial thing was ok, I’m just going to travel to all the local ones, all the La Crosse ones, Onalaska, Holmen,” Berger explained. “It took me a lot longer than I thought it was going to take me because I’m kind of a chatterbox, and I go in and I talk to people, and pretty soon I’ve been to a Kwik Trip for 25 minutes, and I’ve got 25 more to hit that day.”

After making a more strategic plan, Berger actually saw it through, hitting her final store in Holmen in December.

“I was actually really sad because I was like, oh my gosh, I’ve had the best year of my life traveling Wisconsin,” Berger said. “But it was also like, oh my gosh, I can’t believe I did that.”

You may think seeing so many stores would make Berger sick of Kwik Trip, but it only reaffirmed her love for it.

“I just really like Kwik Trip’s vision, and how they are constantly evolving,” Berger expressed. “They’re always trying to be better, and I feel like that’s something that I relate to, it’s like what’s the next thing for me, what’s next on my goal list.”

Forde says Berger’s videos were a major hit throughout the year, and hopes it won’t be the last time the two join forces.

“We don’t see that we’re going to stop working with her,” Forde added. “I think it’s going to continue, maybe just through new projects.”

Berger says she’d one day like to visit every store that Kwik Trip has to offer.

The company has locations in Illinois, Minnesota, and Iowa, and is planning an expansion into Michigan this year.

