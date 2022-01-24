Advertisement

Lee Enterprises asks investors to help fight off hedge fund

Lee Enterprises headquarters in Davenport, Iowa on July 22,2012. (Farragutful/Wikipedia)
Lee Enterprises headquarters in Davenport, Iowa on July 22,2012. (Farragutful/Wikipedia)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is asking its shareholders to help it fight off a hostile takeover offer from “vulture hedge fund” Alden Global Capital.

The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and dozens of other newspapers, including nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska, sent a letter to shareholders Monday asking them to support its board nominees in the dispute with Alden.

Lee, which is based in Davenport, Iowa, already rejected Alden’s $24 per share offer because it said the $141 million bid grossly undervalues Lee, but the two sides are locked in a court battle over whether Alden will be able to nominate its own directors.

Lee Enterprises operates in 77 markets in the United States, including in Wisconsin, where it operates the Wisconsin State Journal, La Crosse Tribune and Chippewa Herald as well as others in the state and the Winona Daily Journal in Minnesota. Alden has become one of the largest newspaper owners in the country through a series of acquisitions in recent years, including last year’s purchase of the Tribune papers. Along the way, Alden has developed a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a...
Driver hits State Patrol cruiser, injures trooper in Columbia Co. crash

Latest News

Vos attorney says he didn’t review Gableman records
Locopalooza
Locopalooza (1/24/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/24/22)
FILE - Vice President Kamal Harris walks down the steps of Air Force Two after arriving at...
VP Harris to tout replacing lead lines during Milwaukee stop