Advertisement

MURPHY MCGINNIS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Murphy McGinnis for the Sunshine Award. Murphy has gone above and beyond with his responsibilities as a funeral director with the recent passing of a family member. He took care of everything from retrieving the body of the deceased, preparation, arrangements, visitation, service music, driving the hearse, making sure the service went without any issues, and even filling in for a pall bearer who was unable to make it to the service. His kindness, compassion, and dedication to the profession, and families in need during this time make him worthy of this award.

Lucas Mikkelsen

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a...
Driver hits State Patrol cruiser, injures trooper in Columbia Co. crash

Latest News

KATHY PROUD
B&B ELECTRIC
CHEYENNE BRAKER
KAREN LAVASSEUR