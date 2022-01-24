EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Murphy McGinnis for the Sunshine Award. Murphy has gone above and beyond with his responsibilities as a funeral director with the recent passing of a family member. He took care of everything from retrieving the body of the deceased, preparation, arrangements, visitation, service music, driving the hearse, making sure the service went without any issues, and even filling in for a pall bearer who was unable to make it to the service. His kindness, compassion, and dedication to the profession, and families in need during this time make him worthy of this award.

Lucas Mikkelsen

