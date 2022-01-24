Pandemic continues to impact winter gear availability

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Recreational gear during frigid months in the badger state is a winter staple from skates hitting the manicured ice to snowshoes making fresh tracks in the snow, but amid global supply chain issues – it begs the question – is winter gear in short supply this new year?

It’s almost like a déjà vu, what we’re seeing now is very similar to the craze surrounding trying to find a bike last Spring, there is such a high demand coupled with not enough man power to keep supply on the shelves. It’s the same supply chain crisis just a new frigid season.

At Riverside Bike and Skate, owner Pat Rolbiecki says right now they have a decent inventory but hot ticket items including women’s figure skates are three to six months behind schedule.

“Hockey enthusiasts and figure skaters, that is at a full fever pitch, the problem is that we’re disappointing a lot of the recreational users and even some of the higher end users because we can’t get the supply or the item they might be looking for,” says Rolbiecki.

Hockey sticks are also few and far between as manufacturers are having trouble getting raw materials. There is one silver lining to it all though Rolbiecki says, and it comes in the form of footwear.

“We’re sitting pretty good on snowshoes right now because we have last year’s inventory that we never got, that finally arrived, just prior to our Christmas timeline,” Rolbiecki laughs. “So we have solid inventory for those enthusiasts that want to get out there and use the outside to do some snowshoeing.”

Rolbiecki says their used skate inventory is readily available specifically youth sizes for both hockey and ice skates.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.