REV. JOEL CERTA-WERNER
Jan. 24, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
We would like to nominate the Reverend Joel Certa-Werner for the Sunshine Award. Reverend Joel came to our churches at exactly the right time. His positivity and energy are contagious. He is full of wonderful, exciting ideas and is the type of leader we are thrilled to welcome. He is sunshine personified.
Members of Trinity United Methodist, Elk Mound
