EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Shawn Rauckman has gone above and beyond for his community. During this whole pandemic he has gone out of his way to keep students, staff, and the guests that come in for services safe. Most recently Samantha from Longfellow Elementary reached out to the Professional Hair Design Academy to see if we could help struggling families with their children’s hair care. Shawn didn’t hesitate and arranged with Samantha for all 60 kids to receive free haircuts at Professional Hair Design Academy. I was very touched by the compassion this man has shown by helping others in need. He is very humble and does this every day without notice and without expecting a thank you. Because of this I feel he deserves the Sunshine Award.

Danielle Balow

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.