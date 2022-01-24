Texts give student’s perspective inside Middleton High lockdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group message thread from a Middleton High School junior that started with her telling her loved ones that she was ready to barricade herself and others inside the school library offers a real-time glimpse into what students were experiencing during Monday’s lockdown.

The dramatic events had actually started moments earlier when police officers came in concerned that a possible shooter may be in the room where she was.

“We had to stand up with our hands above our heads, guns pointing at us with lights,” Maddie recounted, while the lockdown was still under way. “They made us turn around while they individually checked us.”

In a single-file line, students, some of whom were crying and shaking, emerged from the room – walking past six well-armed officers, in the process – before being allowed back into the library again. After assuring her loved ones that she was okay, Maddie explained, in what had to be a scary message for everyone else to read, that she stepped up and was “on deck” to help with the barricade, if needed.

“That means I’d be up against (the) glass and can be seen from the stairs and it’s an open area. But they might need volunteers,” she continued, adding an assurance to her father that she had an eye out for anything heavy with which she could defend herself.

After an invaluable reminder that she loved them, Maddie painted the picture to her family of police officers entering the school armed with rifles. The officers were eventually able to give the all-clear for the room, but that did not mean the ordeal was over. The lockdown continued, and it continued taking its toll.

“I’m literally sitting on the ground surrounded by people who are crying,” she described.

The lockdown, which started around 12:30 p.m. and spread to two other schools, ended a little more than an hour after it began, much to the relief of the students and every friend or family member on the other end of an exchange like this one. There were no reports of any students being hurt as a result of the lockdowns.

The district has been tightlipped so far on what caused a three-school lockdown, as well as heightened security protocols at a fourth one. Emails to family members only informed them of the security protocols, while a statement from the district after the lockdowns ended focused mainly on that fact.

A separate message to staff, obtained by NBC15 News, stated that student had been on the campus with a gun in his backpack. It added that authorities believe the student was no longer in the building, but they weren’t able to confirm that.

