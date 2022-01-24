Advertisement

Tomah PD finds ‘suspicious objects’ near Tomah Amtrak Station Monday

The Tomah Police Department says they have secured suspicious objects located in a truck near the Tomah Amtrak Station Monday.(Live 5/File)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah Police Department says they have secured suspicious objects located in a truck near the Tomah Amtrak Station Monday.

At about 10 a.m. Monday, a report of a person in possession of objects described as dynamite was taken by Tomah police, and after securing the area, officers said they saw suspicious objects in the bed of a truck near the Amtrak Station.

A Dane County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called in to contain and remove the suspicious objects, which were taken to their facilities to be tested and to find out what the objects are. The scene was cleared at 3:45 p.m. Monday, lasting nearly six hours. Police said they never received any threats about the incident.

The Tomah Police Department credits the Tomah Public Works Department and Monroe County 911 Communications Center with assistance.

Posted by Tomah Police Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

