U.S. coach David Quinn gets second chance to go to Olympics

FILE - New York Rangers head coach David Quinn, right, gestures in the second period of an NHL...
FILE - New York Rangers head coach David Quinn, right, gestures in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Denver. More than three decades since he was supposed to play for the U.S. at the 1988 Games in Calgary, Quinn is getting a second Olympic opportunity as the Americans' coach in Beijing. It's also a chance for Quinn to get back into coaching in the NHL after being fired last summer by the New York Rangers following three seasons dedicated to a rebuild. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - David Quinn is getting a second chance at the Olympics as the coach of the U.S. men’s hockey team.

It comes more than three decades since a blood disorder took away his chance to play for Team USA on sports’ biggest stage.

When the NHL decided not to send its players to Beijing, Quinn was promoted. Those who know him say he is perfect for the job and will be able to connect with older and younger players alike. It’s not only another Olympic opportunity but a chance for the 55-year-old to get back into the NHL after being fired by the New York Rangers.

