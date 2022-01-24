Advertisement

UWEC extends mask requirement through March 18

(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Indoor face coverings will be required at all UW-Eau Claire campuses through March 18, 2022, the school announced Monday.

Face coverings or masks will be required for all students and employees regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said that the requirement affects all three campuses in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Marshfield following a discussion with the university’s pandemic response team. March 18 is the day before spring break begins.

In a release, UW-Eau Claire said that 94% of its staff and more than 83% of its students were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, while employees and students who haven’t provided proof of vaccination must test for COVID-19 once per week. Free tests are available on the Eau Claire and Barron County campuses. For more information on testing, vaccines, and the campus response to coronavirus, you can visit UW-Eau Claire’s website.

