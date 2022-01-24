Advertisement

Vos attorney says he didn’t review Gableman records

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney for Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he didn’t review records turned over by the investigator Vos hired to look into the 2020 election to determine if they complied with the state open records law.

Vos attorney Steve Fawcett’s testimony Monday came in one of three lawsuits brought by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking records related to the ongoing investigation.

The group argues that Vos should be found in contempt of court for not turning over all the responsive records related to the investigation being led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Vos has said that all of the responsive records have been provided.

