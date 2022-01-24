Advertisement

VP Harris to tout replacing lead lines during Milwaukee stop

FILE - Vice President Kamal Harris walks down the steps of Air Force Two after arriving at...
FILE - Vice President Kamal Harris walks down the steps of Air Force Two after arriving at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for a visit to promote President Joe Biden's $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tout the removal and replacement of lead pipes during a stop in Milwaukee, where she will highlight efforts to update aging infrastructure across the country.

Harris will promote the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law Monday during her Milwaukee stop where she will be joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.

Harris is slated to meet with community and health leaders at the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/BIG STEP program in west Milwaukee. She also plans to meet with union workers who are working to replace lead pipes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

