Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener moved to Washburn County

WASHBURN CO., WI (KBJR) - Wisconsin’s Governor will be back in Northwest Wisconsin this year for the state’s fishing opener, but in a different location.

Washburn County officials announced Friday that they would be taking over the 50-year tradition.

The 2022 opener will be held on Shell Lake in Washburn County.

Along with traditional Spring fishing events, it will also feature a community fish fry and area tours.

This year’s Governor’s opener is on May 6th and 7th.

