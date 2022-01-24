Advertisement

Wood County investigators seeking info about Jan. 15 shooting incident

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to review surveillance video from Jan. 15 for information that could help lead investigators to a suspect in a shooting.

Investigators said a home on Nessa Lane in Port Edwards was shot multiple times around 7 p.m. on Jan. 15. A 19-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm as result. The woman was treated at an area hospital. Investigators said the shooting was random act.

A press release regarding the incident was not released to media until Monday afternoon.

If you have any information, or video that may help solve this case, contact Wood County at 715-421-8700.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at...
3 dead after car vs. semi crash in Jackson County
A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a...
Driver hits State Patrol cruiser, injures trooper in Columbia Co. crash

Latest News

Karen Hurd Announces State Assembly Campaign
Karen Hurd Announces State Assembly Campaign (1/24/22)
Madison Ballot Drop Box
Wisconsin appeals court stays ballot drop box restrictions
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Texts give student’s perspective inside Middleton High lockdown
Some cattle caused traffic delays on U.S. Hwy. 151, in Sun Prairie, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Cows cause bovine blockade on Sun Prairie highway
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR