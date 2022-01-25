Advertisement

1 dead in Marshfield trailer home fire

generic fatal fire
generic fatal fire(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A trailer fire has claimed the life of one person in Marshfield. The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Frey Court.

Interim Fire Chief Peter  Fletty said Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department found heavy black smoke when they arrived. Several minutes later, firefighters were able to knock down the fire and clear the smoke.

A man’s body was found inside. His name has not been released.

The fire department estimates $15,000 in damage to the trailer and $10,000 in damage to the contents inside.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire investigators from Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department and Marshfield Police Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
A pair of 32-year-old people from Minneapolis were arrested Friday and charged Monday in Pepin...
2 people arrested for drug possession in Durand Friday
One of the two arrested is in custody, suspected of drug possession, retail theft and fleeing...
2 people arrested for suspected retail theft, drug possession in Lake Hallie Sunday
3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

FILE
Bus fares waived due to cold weather in Eau Claire
Wisconsin Senate to consider several Republican-backed proposals Tuesday
Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin lawmakers to sign new contracts for state builders, troopers
macrame #3
MACRAME #3
macrame #2
MACRAME #2