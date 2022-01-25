1 dead in Marshfield trailer home fire

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A trailer fire has claimed the life of one person in Marshfield. The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Frey Court.

Interim Fire Chief Peter Fletty said Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department found heavy black smoke when they arrived. Several minutes later, firefighters were able to knock down the fire and clear the smoke.

A man’s body was found inside. His name has not been released.

The fire department estimates $15,000 in damage to the trailer and $10,000 in damage to the contents inside.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire investigators from Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department and Marshfield Police Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.