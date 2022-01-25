Bus fares waived due to cold weather in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to the cold temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday, the City of Eau Claire is waiving bus fares Jan. 25 and 26.

Passengers will be required to wear a mask on the bus and physically distance from others whenever possible.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities issued a Wind Chill Advisory until Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. as temperatures are expected to drop to 20 to 25 degrees below zero and wind chill values expected to dip to 30 to 40 degrees below zero Tuesday and Wednesday.

For information about the Eau Claire Transit system, including routes, scheduling and passenger information, you can visit the City of Eau Claire website or call 715-839-5111.

