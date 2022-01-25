Eau Claire man charged with attempted homicide, arson

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with 15 felony counts, including attempted homicide and arson, after allegedly setting fire to a home in Eau Claire on Jan. 21.

The Eau Claire Police Department arrested 41-year-old Thomas Hicks of Eau Claire on Friday.

According to court documents, Hicks set fire to a home on Hobart Street with seven people inside, including three children ranging in age from 3 to 7 years old as well as four adults and three dogs. First responders arrived at the fire at approximately 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 21. Eau Claire Police and the Eau Claire Fire Department found the house on fire, but everyone inside had already evacuated and no one was hurt. During the initial investigation, police learned the fire had been set intentionally. Hicks was seen leaving the scene in a vehicle and was taken into custody.

Hicks admitted to investigators that he had been convicted of arson before, and said he did it because his ex-wife had cheated on him. Hicks also told investigators he believed his current wife was cheating on him. During the interview, Hicks told police he started the fire, and while they left the room he threw a lighter away in the trash. When he was asked about the lighter, Hicks said that it was the lighter he used to start the fire.

Hicks’ wife was not at home at the time of the fire, but arrived home from work to find the house on fire. She told police that she had been arguing with Hicks through text messages earlier in the night and said that she was aware Hicks had previously set fire to a home he shared with his ex-wife at the time.

Online court records show that Hicks was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday with seven counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide, seven counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of arson. All of the charges are filed with both domestic abuse and repeater modifiers. Hicks is due in court next on Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing and is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Hicks was convicted of arson in 2010 in Oneida County and sentenced to four years in prison, four years of extended supervision and five years of probation, according to online court records.

The Eau Claire Police Department credits the Eau Cliare Fire Department, Eau Claire City Transit, Wisconsin Department of Human Services, Victim Witness Services and Crisis Response, the Eau Claire District Attorney’s Office and the Red Cross of Wisconsin with assistance in the fire and investigation.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, one firefighter was hurt while crews worked to put out the fire.

