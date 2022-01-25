Advertisement

Infant killed in Atlanta; mom says car caught in crossfire

Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.
Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.

The shooting happened near a convenience store Monday afternoon in the northwest section of the city.

The child’s mother told news outlets that she was driving near the store when she came upon a gunfight between people in two cars.

She said a bullet traveled into the back of her car and hit the baby. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the child was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

