The IRS shares some tips as tax season begins

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s officially tax season. Monday is the first day you can file your tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

More than 160 million people are expected to file returns for the 2021 tax season.

Filing your taxes can already be a difficult process.

For those who received stimulus payments or child tax credits last year, it can get even more complicated.

To help taxpayers who fall into this category, the IRS is mailing out special letters.

In those notes the IRS will share the exact amount of money you received.

One of the IRS’ biggest tips for this tax season is to file your return electronically.

If you file a paper tax return, the IRS said you’ll likely experience an extended refund delay.

Commissioner Chuck Rettig said another tip for making sure your refund doesn’t get delayed is to be as accurate as you can.

“More than ever this year it’s important to file an accurate tax return, so you will not encounter refund delays,” Rettig said. “Make sure you have all of your information before you file including verification of how much you received in economic impact payments and advanced child tax credits. An accurate return can avoid processing delays, extensive refund delays and later IRS notices.”

If you have questions about your taxes, the IRS recommends using its website rather than calling them.

It said it’s been getting more phone calls than the agency can handle.

The deadline to file taxes this year is April 18.

