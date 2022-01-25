Advertisement

La Crosse Police seeking public assistance locating missing 26-year-old

Police and Nathaniel’s family and friends have made several attempts to locate him at several locations with no success.(La Crosse Police Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

26-year-old Nathaniel E. Rotering was reported to police as a missing person on Jan. 24.

According to a release from the La Crosse Police Department, Nathaniel is Caucasian, 6′00″, 160lbs, red hair and blue eyes. Nathaniel was last seen wearing a black and white snowmobile jacket, a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and bluish grey Nike tennis shoes. Police, as well as Nathaniel’s family and friends have made several attempts to locate him at several locations, but had no success.

If you have information as to Nathaniel’s whereabouts or if you see him LCPD asks that you call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575. You can also report Nathaniel’s whereabouts anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online here. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

