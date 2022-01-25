Advertisement

La Crosse County sex offender to be released

He has served his sentence for the offenses of burglary, 2nd degree sexual assault, and endanger safety by conduct regardless of life.(La Crosse Police Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -La Crosse Police is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released from prison.

According to a release from the La Crosse Police Department, 64-year-old Edwardo Perez is to be released Jan. 25. He has served his sentence for the offenses of burglary, 2nd degree sexual assault, and endanger safety by conduct regardless of life.

He is not wanted by the police at this time. There is no address listed for Perez at this time.

