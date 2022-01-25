Largest meth seizure in the history of the La Crosse PD

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -La Crosse Police and area law enforcement conducted a traffic stop in which nearly five kilos of meth were seized.

According to a release from the City of La Crosse, La Crosse Police, in conjunction with area law enforcement agencies, conducted a traffic stop on Thursday Jan. 20 at 5:23 p.m. in the area of I90, Exit 2.

According to authorities, during the traffic stop, Officer Westpfahl and his K9 partner, Loki, indicted a positive alert. They found 12 bags of methamphetamine inside a backpack located in the truck of the vehicle.

Authorities say that the total weight of the methamphetamine was 10.96 pounds, nearly five kilos, making this the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of the La Crosse Police Department.

According to authorities, if this was sold on the streets of La Crosse in 3.5 gram increments, the estimated street value would be $124,000.00. Authorities also found $778 dollars on one of the passengers.

Three occupants in the vehicle were arrested. Authorities arrested 50-year-old Armando Lara Nieto, 39-year-old Emmanuel Flores Sauceda, and 53-year-old Juventino Lara Plancarte.

Authorities noted Juventino was released from prison in 2020 after serving nine years for methamphetamine distribution.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Nieto is given a recommended charge of possession with intent-phencyclidine/amphetamine/methamphetamine. Sauceda is given a recommended charge of possession with intent-phencyclidine/amphetamine/methamphetamine. Plancarte is given a recommended charge of possession with intent-phencyclidine/amphetamine/methamphetamine.

