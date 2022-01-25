L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library launches new community outreach laundromat libraries

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new partnership is putting young minds to work in an unexpected place.

The latest addition to some local laundromats is thanks to a collaboration between the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and UW-Madison Division of Extension Eau Claire County.

Jerissa Koenig, The Early Literacy Outreach Librarian, at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library says the goal of the program is to give kids more access to books in an effort to increase early literacy skills.

“We wanted to enrich an everyday space with opportunities for families to read together,” said Koenig.

One of the partnering businesses is Pinehurst Laundromat on North Hastings Way.

Marie Johnson who oversees the laundromat says a lot of parents come in with their kids and the time they spend waiting for their clothes is a great time to read.

“They get creative minds when they read or being read to and it does help their learning process,” said Johnson.

The laundromat libraries contain dozens of ‘stay at’ the laundromat and ‘your copy’ take-home books in English, Spanish and Hmong.

“Representation in children’s books matters,” said Koenig. “So we wanted to make sure we provide a selection of books that children would be able to read and be able to see themselves reflected in those stories as well.”

Johnson says early literacy is important especially for later success in reading.

It’ll go into the rest of their lives if they can read and spell because it does help them to spell too,” said Johnson.

The libraries are located at seven Eau Claire area laundromats. The outreach service also provides a binder full of community resources at the laundromats which is also in different languages.

The seven participating laundromats are:

Laundry Express Laundromat | 2655 Golf Road

London Road Laundromat | 2820 London Road

Pinehurst Laundromat | 3061 N Hastings Way

Risler’s Laundromat | 3233 Seymour Road

Super Wash Laundromat(s) | 2625 N Clairemont Avenue

2703 Birch Street Vine Street Laundry | 2005 8th Street

