Monroe County level 3 sex offender to be released

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released from prison and live in Monroe County.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, sex offender 68-year-old Robert Speese is to be released from prison Jan. 25. He will live at 27680 Dogwood Ave in the Town of LaGrange.

Speese will be under supervision through the State of Wisconsin, Department of Corrections, will include Lifetime GPS Monitoring and Sex Offender Registration.

He has served his sentence for the offenses of first degree sexual assault (two counts), second degree sexual assault (two counts), second degree sexual assault of a child (11 counts), physical abuse of a child (two counts), exposing a child to harmful material (three counts), and fourth degree sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.