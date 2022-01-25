Advertisement

Monroe County level 3 sex offender to be released

He has served his sentence for the offenses of first degree sexual assault (two counts), second...
He has served his sentence for the offenses of first degree sexual assault (two counts), second degree sexual assault (two counts), second degree sexual assault of a child (11 counts), physical abuse of a child (two counts), exposing a child to harmful material (three counts), and fourth degree sexual assault.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released from prison and live in Monroe County.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, sex offender 68-year-old Robert Speese is to be released from prison Jan. 25. He will live at 27680 Dogwood Ave in the Town of LaGrange.

Speese will be under supervision through the State of Wisconsin, Department of Corrections, will include Lifetime GPS Monitoring and Sex Offender Registration.

He has served his sentence for the offenses of first degree sexual assault (two counts), second degree sexual assault (two counts), second degree sexual assault of a child (11 counts), physical abuse of a child (two counts), exposing a child to harmful material (three counts), and fourth degree sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
One of the two arrested is in custody, suspected of drug possession, retail theft and fleeing...
2 people arrested for suspected retail theft, drug possession in Lake Hallie Sunday
A pair of 32-year-old people from Minneapolis were arrested Friday and charged Monday in Pepin...
2 people arrested for drug possession in Durand Friday
3 victims of fatal Jackson County crash Saturday identified
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Local laundromats joined a new outreach with L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library to provide...
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library launches new community outreach laundromat libraries
The Assembly approved the bill Tuesday on a 59-33 vote.
Assembly OKs tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting
Library Launches Laundromat Libraries
Library Launches Laundromat Libraries
Alena Otto is hailed a hometown hero after saving a friend from drowning last winter.
Bloomer teen hailed a hometown hero