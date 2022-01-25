New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County has an additional COVID-19 testing site as of Jan. 23.

The Altoona Fire Department, located on 1904 Spooner Ave. in Altoona, Wis., will host drive-thru PCR testing on Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 until 7 p.m.

No appointments are needed and anyone ages 1 and over are able to be tested.

Eau Claire County’s fill list of COVID-19 testing sites are available on the Eau Claire City-County Health Department website. For more information about the new Altoona drive-thru testing site, you can read the news release. For questions about the Altoona drive-thru testing site, contact the Health Department at 715-839-4718 and do not call the Altoona Fire Department.

