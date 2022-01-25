Advertisement

One hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 24 at 11:25 a.m. southeast of Cashton, Wis. in the Town of Clinton.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWN OF CLINTON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 24 at 11:25 a.m. southeast of Cashton, Wis. in the Town of Clinton.

67-year-old Diane Brown of rural Richland Center, Wis. was traveling northbound on Country Road D, near Currier Road. She lost control of her vehicle and slid across the highway into the path of a southbound semi operated by Michael Schendel of rural La Farge, Wis.

Schendel steered right, toward a ditch, attempting to avoid Brown’s vehicle, but Brown’s vehicle struck the semi. Brown’s vehicle came to rest on the highway while the Semi came to a rest in the ditch.

Brown suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken by Gundersen Tri-State ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua, Wis. Two passengers in the Brown vehicle, ages 16 and 17 did not suffer any injuries. Schendel also did not suffer any injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol inspected the commercial motor vehicle.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, La Farge Ambulance, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

