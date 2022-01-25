Advertisement

Rodgers says once he retires, he won’t make any comeback

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he can’t envision a scenario in which he comes out of retirement once he ends his playing career.

Rodgers has said he hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, pursue a trade or retire.

The three-time MVP went into more details about his future Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM.

Rodgers said that “one thing I would not do, 100% not do, is retire and then come back a year later.”

