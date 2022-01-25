Advertisement

Senator Ron Johnson visits Chippewa Falls, addresses key issues

By Samantha Nitz and Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Senator Ron Johnson met with Chippewa Valley business owners Tuesday to talk about some of the key issues affecting businesses in the region.

Johnson says that the three things most affecting business are a lack of employees, high inflation rates, and a lack of materials due to supply chain issues.

“When I hear about the difficulty of hiring people, of supply chain dislocations, of rising material costs, it’s not an aberration, it’s becoming endemic,” Johnson said.

Johnson also says deficit spending during the pandemic has led to high inflation rates that eat away at wage raises, something he hopes will slow down in the coming months.

