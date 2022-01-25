Advertisement

Suspect in Eau Claire murder pleads guilty

By Max Cotton
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The final living suspect in a March 2020 Eau Claire homicide pleaded guilty Monday.

As a part of an agreement with prosecutors, Joe Moya pleaded guilty to felony murder and aggravated battery. The prosecution said it would cap its sentencing recommendation at 15 years in prison. Judge Michael Schumacher can sentence him to more time behind bars.

Prosecutors say Moya and another suspect, Juan Olivarez, have both admitted to their role in the killing of Edwin Garcia-Smith. Moya and Olivarez are both from Chicago.

Olivarez pleaded guilty to the same charges as Moya Dec. 16, 2021.

The prosecution claims the men originally intended to rob Garcia-Smith, a suspected drug dealer with ties to the Chicago-based “Latin Kings” gang. They got into a fight with Garcia-Smith, which led to the shootings.

Garcia-Smith was killed. A woman was also shot. She survived.

A third man, Ian Kearns, was also suspected by police. He died about a month after the attack.

Moya, 29, is set to be sentenced April 29. Olivarez, 25, is scheduled to be sentenced April 18.

