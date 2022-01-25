US Senate candidate Godlewski unveils rural Wisconsin plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski’s first major policy plan of the campaign focuses on ways to improve life in rural Wisconsin, from bolstering access to health care, helping family farms survive and making broadband internet a public utility.

Godlewski is one of several Democrats running to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, both from Milwaukee, focused their first policy initiatives on voting rights and other issues related to protecting the democracy. Godlewski’s plan released Tuesday takes a different approach, trying to appeal to rural Democrats who could be an important voting bloc in the Aug. 9 primary.

