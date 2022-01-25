From the windows to the walls: Macramé DIY projects accessible to all

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Since its heyday in the 70′s, macramé has been having a resurgence over recent years.

With our affinity for houseplants continuing to grow amid the pandemic, a macramé plant hanger is the perfect choice for the crafters looking make their newfound love of greenery stand out.

Founder of Meesh Drops joins Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning for those keen on skipping the purchase to instead DIY a macramé project!

To learn more about Meesh Drops and the upcoming how-to classes, see here.

